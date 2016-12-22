KC man charged after escaping police car while in handcuffs

Four hours later, a man who escaped from a police car while handcuffed was found and taken into custody. (AP)

A KC man is in custody after allegedly escaping from a police car while handcuffed, according to a Platte County Prosecuting Attorney.

Cody R. Mitchell, 25, was being taken to the Platte County Jail when he opened the passenger door and escaped while wearing handcuffs.

Court documents say that Mitchell was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for theft in Phelps County, Missouri on Dec. 20. He was then handcuffed and put into the back of a Platte Woods police car.

As Mitchell neared the jail, he escaped from the car while it was still moving and the handcuffed man ran away on foot.

Mitchell was found about four hours later as a passenger a car driven by 24-year-old Kathryn B. Bruce-Reaves after she was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy in Houston Lake.

After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody by a Platte County sheriff’s deputy. Bruce-Reaves was charged with aiding Mitchell’s escape. She told investigators that she had picked him up near I-29 and 64th Street.

Mitchell was being held on a $25,000 cash bond and Bruce-Reaves was being held on a $5,000 one. If convicted, Mitchell faces up to four years in prison. Bruce-Reaves charge is a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail.

The case is still being investigated and is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Blake Sherer.

Both Mitchell and Bruce-Reaves are considered innocent until proven guilty.

