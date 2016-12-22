Two suspects arrested in connection with Excelsior Springs armed robbery

These two men were taken into custody in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Excelsior Springs. (Excelsior Springs Police Department)

The two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at a BeeLine gas station in Excelsior Springs are now in federal custody, according to the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

The incident happened a week ago on Dec. 15.

The two men were found in Independence, Missouri after a hotel clerk noticed them looking suspicious in a car. A crash and brief chase happened before they were taken into custody.

The suspects are known to have committed several recent armed robberies in the KC, Independence, and Excelsior Springs areas.

Both suspects are from Kansas City, Missouri and are convicted felons. The police say they will release their names after they have been formally charged in federal court.

