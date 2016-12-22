After manhunt and chase, police arrest man suspected of pulling gun on police

Blue Springs police were following a man in a stolen car when it went off the road in that area. (KCTV5)

Police believe they have taken into custody the man who pulled a gun on police on Thursday morning.

Officers chased the man from a neighborhood in Grain Valley, MO to an area east of 23rd Street and Crysler Avenue.

The incident started about 4:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Coronado Drive in Blue Springs, MO.

Blue Springs police were following a man in a stolen car when it went off the road in that area.

The man got out of the car and had a gun in his hand. An officer fired shots at the man causing him to run from the scene. Police originally reported that the man got out of his car and fired shots at the officer, causing him to return fire, that statement was later changed.

The officer says the man ran north, crossing Interstate 70. Authorities brought a K-9 unit and a helicopter to the scene and are searching a wooded area north of the Interstate.

Police say the man was not hit by the officer's shots. Officers say they found an assault-style rifle that was being loaded at the scene.

Authorities began a manhunt to find the suspect. They searched for the man in the area of 20th Street and Jefferson Street in Grain Valley and told people in the area that the man was armed and dangerous and asked them to stay in their homes.

While police were searching the area the man entered a home in a residential neighborhood.

The man broke into the home and was stealing jewelry when a man who lived there woke up and found him. The two men wrestled and the suspect ended up choking the resident and stealing his phone and car keys. After he had done this he asked the resident for a glass of water at which time the resident picked up a knife and chase the man from the home.

After leaving the home, the man drove westbound in the stolen car from the area of 20th Street and Duncan Road. Police spotted the man and began chasing him.

The man continued west, driving at high speeds and evading police multiple times until he turned west from 23rd Street and Nolan Road. After that turn, police vehicles surrounded the stolen car. The man put his hands in the air and officers pulled him from the car.

There was a small struggle between the man and police but officers were able to arrest the man. He was taken from the scene on a stretcher.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was at the scene after the chase ended and issued a statement.

"We’ve seen in recent days too many dangerous situations caused by people fleeing police. Let me be clear, fleeing from police will endanger innocent members of the community, law enforcement and the persons in the vehicle fleeing police," Peters Baker said. "You will not get away. Pull over, act responsibly. Do not endanger more lives attempting to avoid police. If you flee, you will face additional charges, higher bond requests. Potential charges could include felony murder if someone dies as a result of your conduct."

