Woman shot in chest outside of Burlington Coat Factory after attempted carjacking

Kansas City police have arrested at least two men that they say are connected to a carjacking turned shooting that has left one woman hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory store located on 40 Highway just east of Blue Ridge Blvd.

The woman was shot in the chest in an attempted carjacking.

Police are looking for three men who fled the scene. The three suspects were armed, according to police.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found the victim in her car. The car was parked in the westbound lanes of 40 Highway under Interstate 70.

The woman was transported to an area hospital. She is expected to survive, but recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest is a very tough recovery.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area, before turning their attention to an apartment complex near Truman Road and Northern Boulevard in Kansas City, MO. The complex is less than five miles from the Burlington Coat Factory.

Overnight officers surrounded the apartment complex and arrested at least two people. A Kansas City police officer told KCTV5 the arrests were connected to the shooting in Independence, but Independence police public information officer John Syme said his department is still looking for the suspects.

The arrests were made by Kansas City police because the suspects had outstanding warrants in Kansas City.

Police say they are still searching for the third suspect.

KCTV5 spoke to shoppers and they had their own way of staying safe.

"I just keep the habit in mind of always keeping my car key between my fingers just in case," said Kyla Henderson. "Because you never know who can follow you."

Anita Jonas says it's just "better to not go out when it's dark."

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

