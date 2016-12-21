Man carjacked by chase suspect recalls frantic minutes

The man who had his truck carjacked from him spoke to KCTV5 News on Wednesday.

Sandy Kiesel does maintenance at the Calico Farm Apartments.

This is his truck - now in worse shape than he is after that insane chase - and he's thanking his lucky stars that things didn't end up like he feared they would.

"It happened so fast," Kiesel said. "You just don't believe what's happening."

Long before Tuesday's police chase came upon him, he could hear the choppers in the distance.

Initially, he didn't think much of it until his encounter with the man police later arrested.

"He came up and got a hold of my arm and said, 'give me the keys, give me your keys.' The car was already running but he wasn't paying attention.'"

Kiesel feared the suspect would harm up. Instead, he just took off.

To make matters worse, Kiesel said he was initially arrested by police about 10 minutes later.

A scab can be seen on his wrist from the handcuffs.

"I kept saying 'I'm not the guy I'm not the guy,'" he said. "'I don't know what you're doing.' I'm not the guy and finally, it was determined that I was not. Thank goodness."

Despite the mix up, Kiesel doesn't fault police.

"I'm still blessed and I'm really happy that nobody got hurt," Kiesel said. "They could have so easily the way he was going."

