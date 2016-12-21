Individual shot in stomach in Kansas City, KS

Police in KCK are investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Valley Street, which is just north of Interstate 70 and east of 18th Street.

Kansas City, KS. Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the victim was shot in the stomach.

No word yet on the victim's condition.

