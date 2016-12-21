One arrested following standoff in Raytown

One person was arrested following a standoff in Raytown. (KCTV5)

Raytown police have one man in custody following a standoff that began late Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Raytown Villa Apartment complex located near East 65th Street and Raytown Road.

The man fired gunshots into car, and then ran into a nearby apartment.

When police arrived, they tried to talk the man out of the apartment, but that didn't work.

A police tactical unit was then called in to negotiate with the man. Around 7:30 p.m. tonight that man, along with a woman, and two-children came out of the apartment.

The man was taken into custody without any problems.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.