One arrested following standoff in Raytown - KCTV5

One arrested following standoff in Raytown

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
One person was arrested following a standoff in Raytown. (KCTV5) One person was arrested following a standoff in Raytown. (KCTV5)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Raytown police have one man in custody following a standoff that began late Wednesday afternoon. 

The incident began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Raytown Villa Apartment complex located near East 65th Street and Raytown Road.  

The man fired gunshots into car, and then ran into a nearby apartment. 

When police arrived, they tried to talk the man out of the apartment, but that didn't work.  

A police tactical unit was then called in to negotiate with the man.  Around 7:30 p.m. tonight that man, along with a woman, and two-children came out of the apartment.  

The man was taken into custody without any problems. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.