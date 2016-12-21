Thieves swipe children's gifts from porches of Kansas City families

Package thieves are swiping Christmas presents from porches some meant for children. It's a crime that is now being caught on camera over and over again.

Package thieves are swiping Christmas presents from porches, some which were meant for children.

It's a crime that is now being caught on camera over and over again.

Many Kansas City metro families have surveillance cameras, hoping you'll take a close look at their video report these criminals immediately.

"I have a camera and a monitor in my living room," said Ikram Koch, who had a package stolen recently. "My son said, 'there is somebody here, I think he is your friend."

Unfortunately, it wasn't exactly a friend. Instead, it was a man driving a gray Kia SUV and his female accomplice. She calmly snatched the child's present, then drove away.

“He was crying because he was shocked how people can steal. It's the first time it's happened," Koch said.

In Kansas City, KS, a couple had three packages delivered to their porch, including presents and additional surveillance equipment for their home.

In this case, an individual driving a red SUV stole their boxes.

"We got a notice there was activity picked up from our surveillance camera," Brandi Lawrence said.

Both families shared their surveillance video on social media, including the Stolen KC Facebook page. They want the thieves caught before they target another home.

Lawrence wishes they could have another chance to catch them in the act.

"What I'd like to do is possibly bait them and set out some dummy packages," Lawrence said. "Even better, let my German Shepherd run out of the house."

Police recommend packages being shipped to your work place. If that's not allowed, require a signature for packages.

