KU's Azubuike out rest of the season

Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike will miss the rest of the 2016-17 season, head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday night.

“Udoka tore ligaments to his left wrist in practice Tuesday that will require surgery and he will miss the remainder of the season,” Self said. “Surgery should take place in the next few weeks and doctors are confident he will make a full recovery and be full speed sometime this summer.”

He has started the past six games for KU, averaging 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Jayhawks travel to UNLV to play Thursday.

