Waldo residents want city to act on eyesore home

Residents in one Waldo neighborhood are up in arms over the mess next door. People living near East 78th Street and Walnut want the city do something about it. (KCTV5)

Residents in one Waldo neighborhood are up in arms over the mess next door.

People living near East 78th Street and Walnut want the city do something about it.

Neighbors say the house, near the intersection, has been problematic for a long time.

"We would love to get our daughter out, in our front yard and just around in the neighborhood," said Jamie Howard. "We just can't because he's very hostile."

John Baccala works for the city. He says the home has been on the radar for codes violations and has been hit with numerous citations.

He also says the city has other means to handle problems.

"We can take them to housing court," Baccala said. "We can get ruling against them, there and extreme cases. People have been sentenced to jail time if they have not fulfilled the obligation to fix their property."

Jail time, Baccala said, is a last resort. The best course of action is solving the squabble at the lowest level.

"Homeowners, residents need to be good citizens," he said. "You can only do so much as a city."

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.