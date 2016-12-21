Man sentenced to 25 years for role in murder of Dionte Greene

A man will spend the next 25 years in prison for his role in the homicide of Dionte Green.

Greene was murdered on Halloween 2014.

Antonio Golston was sentenced for 15 years on his conviction of manslaughter, 10 years on armed criminal action, 25 years on robbery and 10 years on a second armed criminal action charge.

Prosecutors say those sentences will run concurrently. Golston was found guilty in October.

Greene, 22, was found dead in a car at East 69th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

His family thinks he was killed because he was gay.

Golston's co-defendant, Travone Shaw, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action. He will spend 17 years in prison.

