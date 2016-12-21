Teen charged in connection to homicide in Kansas City

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting and assault that happened Dec. 16.

Jewell A. Jones Jr faces second-degree murder charges, along with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of East 52nd Street in Kansas City.

According to court records, Jones Jr. texted the victim - Warren Banks - about buying marijuana. While inside the vehicle, shots were fired and Banks was later found dead.

A second shooting victim told police Jones was in the vehicle that night.

A $150,000 cash bond has been requested.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.