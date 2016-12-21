Prairiefire developer scaling back some big building plans

Prairiefire was expected to be the latest jewel for Johnson County, but it hasn't worked out that way. Now, the developer is scaling back some big building plans. (KCTV5)

The final phase of the development would have included a four-story, 220-unit apartment complex to go along with 136,000-square feet of retail space and 125,000-square feet of office space and hotel.

However, tax receipts from the first phase of the development show Prairiefire to be under-performing.

In response, the developer, Merrill Companies, LLC, has withdrawn its request for a tax increment financing district for funding and is also dropping plans for the apartments.

People who do frequent Prairiefire talked about how things could improve.

"It's awesome and all, but I think it's a little expensive for what is around here. So, if it could go down in price, I think it'd be way better,” Corbin Poston said.

"I think more events, like concerts here. Anything that can drive people, like a harvest fest or some type of Cinco de Mayo fest … anything that's going to drive people into this area,” Manny Garnun said.

Construction on the final of development is expected to start in the spring of 2017.

