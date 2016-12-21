KCK police looking for woman who has been missing since November - KCTV5

KCK police looking for woman who has been missing since November

Posted: Updated:
Samantha Whiteley has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5'0 tall and weighs 130 pounds. Samantha Whiteley has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5'0 tall and weighs 130 pounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, KS Police Department is asking for helping in locating a 34-year-old woman who has been missing since November. 

Samantha Whiteley has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5'0 tall and weighs 130 pounds. 

Police say she has been missing since the middle of November. Her last location is unknown, along with what she was wearing. 

If you have more information about her, please call 911 immediately. 

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.