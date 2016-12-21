KCK police looking for woman who has been missing since November

Samantha Whiteley has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5'0 tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The Kansas City, KS Police Department is asking for helping in locating a 34-year-old woman who has been missing since November.

Samantha Whiteley has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5'0 tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police say she has been missing since the middle of November. Her last location is unknown, along with what she was wearing.

If you have more information about her, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.