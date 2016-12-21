Vigil held for 193 homicide victims this year across Kansas City area

A very somber display sits outside the Leawood Baptist Church with crosses bearing the names of 193 homicide victims. That's one for each person killed this year. (KCTV5)

A community will come together Wednesday night with one thing in common that no one wants: a loved one lost to violence.

Community members along with the church are organizing a memorial called the "The Longest Night" that honors the lives of those that were killed this year.

Rosilyn Temple, whose son was killed five years ago, was out at the church last week putting up the names on each cross. To this day, her son's death remains unsolved.

Temple says the crosses symbolize not just her pain but the pain the community is feeling after a violent year.

Pastor Adam Carter says the public display that sits on a busy road serves as a reminder to those driving by that families are still mourning.

The memorial will begin at 6 p.m. Carter encourages the community to come out and help lift those families who've lost a loved one.

