KU's Bill Self nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Bill Self is in his 14 season at the University of Kansas. (AP)

Kansas Jayhawks basketball head coach Bill Self has been nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his 24 years of coaching, Self has a 602-189 record, including a 395-84 record at KU.

"I consider this an honor to be nominated," Self said in a statement. "I certainly didn't expect this. I'm proud, mainly because of the teams' successes we've had in the various stops that put me in a position to be considered."

The finalists will be announced on Feb. 18, 2017.

At KU, Self has won 12 conference titles and has a 212-9 record at Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.