No charges to be filed against Olathe police officer in officer-involved shooting

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

No charges will be filed against an Olathe police officer who shot and killed a man on Nov. 27. 

The Johnson County District Attorney's office says the officer's use of force was justified under Kansas law. 

On Nov. 27, Walter Echols was killed outside of the Olathe Walmart, located in the 300 block of North Kansas Highway 7. 

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Multi-jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team. 

Olathe police say officers encountered the 50-year-old man, who was armed with a blunt object who refused to put it down.

The man struck an officer with the object. 

