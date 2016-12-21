29-year-old man officially charged in police chase in Kansas City

A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to Tuesday's police chase in the metro area.

Justin Sherman, 29, has been charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Court documents filed on Tuesday indicate Sherman was involved in a wreck near 31st Street.

During the pursuit, he struck a police officer, according to documents.

The chase escalated to speeds of 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle drove through neighborhoods, ran stop lights, entered a Leawood home's garage and carjacked a vehicle.

“From my understanding, he just barely clipped a police car," said Kansas City police captain Ryan Mills. "I don’t know if it was the back or a mirror or what but that, in and of itself is a fairly minor event.”

Tuesday was not the first run in Sherman has had with authorities.

In 2012, he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. He also pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license in 2011, along with burglary in 2008.

A $75,000 cash-only bond has been requested.

Officers deployed stop sticks before police were able to finally arrest him.

Police say chase ended best way it could

Former FBI Agent in Charge Michael Tabman said it's impossible to make pursuits 100 percent safe.

Sherman could be seen driving the opposite way through a busy intersection.

Tabman says deciding to pursue someone and when to stop them is a balancing act.

“And then we have to again, weigh the options, weigh the push pull dilemma," Tabman said. "Do we want to end it now, because he’s creating an eminent risk or does the pursuit itself create a risk where we maybe have to back off and catch him another day?”

