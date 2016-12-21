Leawood police paying it forward in big way for unsuspecting drivers

Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates.More >
A 17-year-old boy high on psychedelic mushrooms has been charged in the death of another teen in the Northland after running him over with his vehicle, according to authorities.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
Police say a weekend fight among teenagers in the Northland resulted in a 17-year-old boy found dead on a driveway and a car crashed into a garage.More >
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man in Eudora.More >
A bicyclist has died after crashing in the Tour of Kansas City event.More >
Summertime doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of inexpensive or free things to do around town this week.More >
A Florida firefighter was arrested after he got in a fight over a cigarette, according to police.More >
