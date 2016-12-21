Leawood police paying it forward in big way for unsuspecting drivers

Officer Robert Mahon came to work with a pocket full of $50 gift cards to Walmart. A Leawood family dropped them off at the police department. It was a small token they said of their appreciation to the officers. (KCTV5)

Leawood police made the holidays a little brighter for some very unsuspecting drivers.

Officer Robert Mahon came to work with a pocket full of $50 gift cards to Walmart. A Leawood family dropped them off at the police department. It was a small token they said of their appreciation to the officers.

But those officers they think so highly of already decided to pay it forward themselves.

"I felt like we were all pretty fortunate and we could pay it forward and hand them out to some folks that might be having a tough time," Mahon said.

On Tuesday, Leawood officers were looking for drivers just over the speed limit, not wearing their seatbelt or doing something that would normally warrant only a warning.

And after a quick chat to make sure everything was OK, the real reason for the stop was presented.

Driver Madison Woods took it one step further, paying forward her pay it forward.

"I'm giving it to one of my friends. She needs to get a gift for her mom," she said.

Woods’ day wasn’t the only day Mahon made a little brighter.

One driver just celebrated his birthday and was pretty bummed when he got pulled over until the big reveal and not a bad way to wrap up a stop with police.

"With any luck, it’ll make a difference for someone," Mahon said.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.