TSA agents at KCI give travel tips ahead of busy holiday season

The next few days are the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

Thursday and Friday, thousands will flock to Kansas City International Airport.

Ahead of that rush, Transportation Security Administration officials want people to know the items they can and can’t bring through the gates.

More than 715 thousand passengers are expected at KCI through Christmas weekend.

TSA says making it through security without any hiccups will save travelers major time and keep lines shorter.

A number of items have been confiscated at KCI. TSA security agents say they’ve seen it all.

The most common prohibited items the TSA will see are knives, and several of them have been disguised. They have seen knives disguised as lipstick or a ball point pen. Women often carry them for protection and forget to take them out of their purses.

But TSA agents have also found more concerning things, like grenades, that somehow make it into a traveler’s bags.

The TSA says around the holidays it’s important to also remember guidelines when it comes to gifts.

Something to also remember, they say in the Midwest, travelers often use hunting bags to travel that leave behind a stray bullet or gun powder. Travelers who do this will get pulled aside and will cause a backup.

Agents did Say liquids are fine, as long as they are three ounces or less. This year travelers can bring snow globes on board but the three ounce rule still applies.

TSA Has a complete list of restricted items online. You can find it here.

When it comes to security, it’s not just about what you bring through the gates but what you see once you’re through. TSA says it’s important to remember, if you see something suspicious, say something to a police officer or security guard.

