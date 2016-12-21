Fort Osage High School teacher named Read to Achieve winner

Taylor Lynch teaches agriculture, horticulture and welding at the Career Technology Center. She is also involved with Future Farmers of America. (Submitted)

A Fort Osage High School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Taylor Lynch teaches agriculture, horticulture and welding at the Career Technology Center. She is also involved with Future Farmers of America.

Lynch received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Barbara Todd.

“Ms. Lynch deserves to win because she is a great role model for students from ninth to twelfth grade. She instills a love for agriculture into these students and encourages them to pursue their dreams. Ms. Lynch also makes sure her students are involved in the FFA program and takes a certain number of students each year to national convention," Todd said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

