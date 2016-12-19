German Shepherd recovering after nearly freezing to death in Kansas City

A nearly frozen German Shepherd was brought in to the Blue Pearl Veterinary Clinic in Overland Park, KS on Monday morning. (Missouri German Shepherd Rescue)

The dog was turned over to the KC Pet Project.

According to a Facebook post by the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue group, the dog named Caesar is expected to survive.

"We believe he will conquer the cruelty and neglect he's suffered his entire life, and will be able to recover and find a loving, forever home he so richly deserves," a Facebook post reads.

The dog's organs "looked good," according to the group.

Caesar spent the night with an emergency vet and remains on pain medicines.

It’s difficult for rescuers to watch him struggle to walk.

Severe malnutrition, muscle atrophy and chronic wasting make it impossible for him to support his own weight.

“His teeth are very worn from most likely chewing on a chain,” said Brad Twigg of the Veterinarian Plaza Animal Control.

Rescuers believe he lived his life locked outside. He was nearly frozen to death when his owner surrendered him to KC Pet Project. Rescuers checked his microchip to confirm who owned him.

“His left leg is swollen, most likely from laying on it for an extended period of time because he couldn’t get up,” Twigg said.

Caesar’s right hind leg may need to be amputated.

According to KC Pet Project, over 200 animals were taken in last week, including a huge surge during the weekend’s winter storm.

Because the KC Pet Project is at capacity, they are holding an adoption special through Christmas Eve. $40 dog adoptions and $20 adult cat adoptions. They will be open on Christmas Eve from noon-3pm.

If you would like to donate to help Caesar, click here.

