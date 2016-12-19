Toys that will match any personality on your holiday shopping list

Are you still stressing out over what to wrap under the tree this year? Well, here is an inside look at some of the hottest toys this season. (KCTV5)

KCTV5 News has taken a look at hundreds of Santa lists to see what are the top items that children are talking about this year. So the first one goes to the kid in your house who is the boss.

For $99, your little one can run their own mobile business with the My Life As 18" Food Truck.

"It has just about everything you need for a food truck, loaded with hamburgers and hot dogs," said Doug Portenier who manages the Walmart in Shawnee.

Portenier has aimed to please the smallest to the tallest for three decades.

If your child is more of a humanitarian, ideally, they would love to care for a Hatchamal. But good luck finding that toy this year. Instead, you might try the FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin' Dragon. This sells for $59.

For the thrill seeker in your life, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Remote Control Skateboarding Mikey runs for $49.

This type of child would also enjoy the Pie Face Showdown Game for $20. The game that was impossible to find last year is in ready supply in 2016.

For the child who enjoys playing solo, you might try the Paw Patrol, Zoomer Marshall, Interactive Pup with Missions, Sounds and Phrases, by Spin Master for $59.

Do you have any dreamers in your family, the child who loves to create their own story? The Barbie Rainbow Cove Princess Castle Playset sells for $49.

"It has a lot of parts and activities, using your imagination," Portenier said.

And frankly, anything "Barbie is an annual hit.

"Barbie is a big category for us. It is every year," Portenier said.

And we couldn't do a hot toy gift list of the year without at least mentioning Hatchimals, this year's hottest, must-have toy. It is nearly impossible to find the $60 toy on store shelves. Your best bet is the second-hand market, selling for several hundred dollars.

Here are some added gift ideas for each category:

The Boss: Your child can’t wait to start their own business? These toys are perfect for the little entrepreneur in your life. Top entrepreneurial toys include:

My Life As Food Truck – Walmart exclusive

Num Noms Lipgloss Truck

Pom Pom Wow Decoration Station

The Humanitarian: Kids love to take care of others and with these toys they can put their skills to the test. Toys that make this list include:

Doc McStuffins Hospital Care Cart

FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin' Dragon

Hatchimals

Little Live Pets Puppy

The Dreamer: Playsets and toys that give kids the opportunity to create their own story and put their imagination to work. Frontrunners for imagination are:

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Batcave–

Barbie Rainbow Cove Princess Castle Playset

Fisher Price Imaginext Bat Flight City

Fisher Price Little People Sit 'n Stand Skyway

My Little Pony Explore Equestria Crystal Empire Castle

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mega Lair Playset

The Thrill-Seeker: For the thrill seeker, these toys allow kids to take an adventure right in their own homes. Topping the list of adventurous toys are:

Pie Face Showdown! Game

Razor PowerCore E100 Electric Scooter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Remote Control Skateboarding Mikey

Fisher Price Imaginext Ultra T-Rex

Hot Wheels AI Racing Playset

Nerf N-Strike Elite HyperFire Blaster

Tyco Terra Climber Remote Control Vehicle

Vtech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Treasure Mountain Train Adventure

Mr./Ms. Independent: Sibling not home to play? These toys are a perfect way to keep kids entertained for hours by themselves. Top independent toys include:

Disney Princess Carriage

Paw Patrol Zooming Marshall

Sky Viper Streaming Drone

Star Wars Electronic R2D2

