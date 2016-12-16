Gina Bullard is the KCTV5 News This Morning traffic anchor and Better Kansas City co-host. She joined KCTV5 in December 2016.

Growing up in the “farmland” of Connecticut, as she likes to call it, Gina is not shy to country life. But don’t be fooled, she loves city living too.

After graduating from Eastern Connecticut State University with degrees in communication and political science, Gina moved to New York City for several years.

“I’ve heard so many great things about Kansas City and am excited to see what it’s all about,” she explains.

An award-winning reporter, Gina got her start in television at WCAX, the CBS affiliate in Vermont. There, she won Edward R. Murrow awards for Best Investigative Reporting and Best Feature Reporting. In Vermont, she also hosted the VT-PBS show, Outdoor Journal.

A true foodie, Gina spends her spare time eating her way around town! When she’s not eating, she’s cooking, exploring and volunteering in the community. She also loves to ski.

Be sure to join her for the latest road conditions from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and during CBS This Morning.

Make sure to connect with Gina. She’s all over social media on Facebook and Twitter.

“Traffic issues, story ideas, great photos, restaurant recommendations, send it all my way” she says.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.