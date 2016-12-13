Doctors say childhood lessons key to staying healthy this winter

Doctors say that since the temperatures dipped below freezing there has been an uptick in upper respiratory infections and the common cold. (AP)

Winter is fast approaching and with it the possibility of sickness, but physicians say it isn’t necessarily the cold weather that makes you sick, it’s what you do in the cold weather.

Poor decisions, like staying inside in the recycled air or being around people who are sneezing and coughing, are what lands people in the doctor’s office.

Doctor Todd Fristo, a family physician at St. Lukes Medical Group in Independence, says this year is unusual.

Due to an unseasonably warm fall, he hasn't seen many influenza cases, yet. But he has seen quite a few people come in with sinus infections, bronchitis and the stomach flu.

He did say that since the temperatures dipped below freezing there has been an uptick in upper respiratory infections and the common cold.

So how can you prevent yourself from catching these?

"It goes back to saying we hear all the time. Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands, and if you have a work station, hand sanitizer really does make a difference.” Doctor Fristo said. “I think we under recognize that our work stations can be little germ factories so once or twice a week wipe off your work station."

Doctor Fristo says taking preventative medicines like Vitamin C and Airborne, do help. He also recommends getting a flu shot as soon as possible.

