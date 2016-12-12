Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey tour postponed until summer

Get ready to party all night long with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. (AP)

Lionel Richie announced Friday that his All The Hits Tour with Mariah Carey will be postponed until the summer.

The 35-date trek was supposed to launch March 15 including a Sprint Center stop in Kansas City on April 16.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month,” Richie said. "I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

All tickets will be honored for the new date. Additional information will be available soon at sprintcenter.com.

Both Richie and Carey have a string of hits that remain popular today. Richie's catalog includes "All Night Long (All Night)," ''Hello" and "Stuck on You." In addition to Grammy wins, he's won an Oscar and Golden Globe.

Carey is only behind the Beatles for most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with 18. Her hits include "Vision of Love," ''Hero" and "We Belong Together."

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.