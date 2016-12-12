Stephanie Kayser joined KCTV5 News in Nov. 2016 and is excited to call Kansas City home.

Before joining the morning team, Stephanie was a multi-media journalist at WFIE in Evansville, IN. While covering the Tri-State, Stephanie was able to chase tornadoes and tell stories at the second largest street festival in the country.

Her first job took her to the beautiful Black Hills where she was a multi-media journalist for KNBN in Rapid City, SD. There, she got experience on both sides of the camera when she helped produce on the weekends.

Stephanie was able to cover Winter Storm Atlas which covered Western South Dakota under nearly 23-inches of snow as well as telling stories at her first rodeo.

In her free time, Stephanie loves hiking, trying out new wineries and cheering on her hometown Seattle Seahawks and alma mater USC Trojans.

Have a story idea, or know a cool place to explore in Kansas City? Send Stephanie an email or connect with her on Facebook or Twitter.

