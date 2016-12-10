Woman in Bragg battery case has been in jail since Friday

The alleged female victim in the Carlton Bragg battery case has been in the Douglas County Jail since Friday, according to booking records.

The 19-year-old woman’s name matches the name in the paperwork for Bragg’s charges and even has the same case number from the Lawrence Police Department.

This woman was arrested on Friday just before 5 p.m. on suspicion of battery. Bragg, 20, was arrested on a battery charge just before 6 a.m. on Friday.

She does not have a bond, just like Bragg didn’t initially, so she will have to see a judge before she can be released.

The 19-year-old is also a student at The University of Kansas, where she is a member of one of the sororities.

The woman had called police around 1 a.m. on Friday and said that Bragg had hit her and thrown her down the stairs in the middle of an argument. Bragg's charges named this woman as his girlfriend. He was arrested and made his first court appearance later that day. He pleaded “not guilty,” and was released on a $500 bond. His next court appearance is on Dec. 27.

