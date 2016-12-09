Jessica Reyes joined the KCTV5 News morning team in October 2016 as a bilingual reporter.

She comes to Kansas City from LEX18 in Lexington, KY where she was a reporter. While in Lexington, Jessica was part of the Emmy-award winning Kentucky Derby day-long coverage. She's now a self-proclaimed bourbon and horse-racing enthusiast. Before Lexington, she was in Hagerstown, MD where she was an anchor and reporter for WHAG.

Jessica was born in Peru but calls the Sunshine State her home. She left sunny Miami to go to Penn State where she graduated with a dual-degree in broadcast journalism and international studies.

During her time at Penn State, Jessica won a William Randolph Hearst Journalism Award for her reporting and launched the first Spanish webcast for WPSU.

If you ask Jessica where her passion for story-telling came from she'll tell you it was while she struggled to learn English. She practiced by meeting and talking to new people and hasn't been to stop telling their stories.

Jessica also loves to travel and wishes to visit every continent, so far visiting four out of the seven. She's no stranger to change and is thrilled to be living in the Midwest and looks forward to exploring all Kansas City has to offer.

When not reporting she enjoys volunteering in the community, spending time with family and her dog Farrah Rey and, of course, cheering for the Nittany Lions! LET'S GO STATE!

Jessica likes meeting new people and would love to hear from you!

You can send her your story ideas through email, Facebook and Twitter.

