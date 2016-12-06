Whistleblowers warn of security concerns at Jackson County Jail

You name it, and you could probably sneak it inside the Jackson County Jail, two delivery drivers recently warn. (BigStock)

They contacted KCTV5 News’ investigative unit asked us to conceal their identities. They contacted us after seeing our previous reports on problems inside the jail that range from cell doors being pried open in the middle of the night to sexual assaults.

“It would be easy to smuggle anything into that jail. A gun, drugs, cigarettes … anything you would like,” said ‘Ted.’

Ted said his deliveries to the Jackson County Jail differ from the Wyandotte County Jail.

“The security there is 100-percent tighter than Kansas City, MO,” Ted said.

Ted contacted KCTV5 after he was allowed access to the jail without seeing a guard in person. He said nobody checked on him or the items in his truck. He also said prisoners kept asking him for items.

“It was lack of security is what basically I'm trying to say. People wandering around frivolously. Been asked for cigarettes by the inmates. Could have very easily handed the inmates anything I wanted to,” Ted said.

Ted said on a scale of one to 10, he would rate the Jackson County Jail a three.

A second delivery driver echoed similar concerns. He serviced the ATMs inside the jail, and inmates called him the “money man.”

“They never checked my bags coming out,” he said.

That driver previous worked at the Johnson County Jail for more than two decades. He said he noticed security doors being left propped open and low staffing.

He said one morning caught him by surprise when someone walked out the front door and alarms went off. He said no one in the jail could figure out what happened.

“That really struck me. If you don't know who is wandering around your facility, you have problems,” he said.

He said other guards discussed how quickly an entry-level guard could become a manager due to high turnover.

“The comment made when I was getting my badge, ‘When you come to work here within a year you can be a captain.’ Well, that's unheard of. I think that says a lot right there,” he said.

Jackson County Jail is run by the county. KCTV5 has made repeated requests for information and on-camera interviews.

Jail administrators and county officials decline to comment because the jail is currently under investigation.

