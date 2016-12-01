Caroline Sweeney - KCTV5

Caroline Sweeney

Caroline Sweeney joined KCTV5 News in December 2016.

Before joining the newsroom, Caroline worked as a reporter and anchor for KSNT News in Topeka, KS.

She started her career as a breaking news reporter for The Pottstown Mercury in Pottstown, PA. She also covered breaking news in Topeka for the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Caroline is a Kansas City native who likes to talk about baseball and BBQ. When she isn’t in the newsroom, she is eating a triple at Winstead’s, practicing yoga or cheering on the K-State Wildcats. 

