Politics can ruin a Thanksgiving dinner, experts warn

While the election is two weeks old, many wounds remain from the battle between President-elect Donald Trump and the candidate he defeated, Hillary Clinton.

Politics is always an item that leads to some interesting talk on the Thanksgiving table.

That includes James Melton’s family.

Melton is heading to Dallas on Wednesday night. He said not everyone in his family relates when it comes to politics.

"Oh I have no doubt about it have no doubt about it at all it's gonna be an interesting dinner,” Melton said.

Experts say when talking politics, use compassion. You can have your opinion, but be welcome and understanding to listening to the opinions of others.

If a conversation is getting too heated, step in and lighten the mood. Don't take the bait of a family member who's goading and keep your cool instead.

And to sidestep politics altogether, stick to non-threatening conversation like the weather, food, sports and most importantly, your kids.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.