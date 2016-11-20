Barnes scores 4 TDs, Kansas State beats Baylor 42-21

Alex Barnes rushed 120 of his 129 yards and all four touchdowns in the second half, and Kansas State doubled up Baylor 42-21 on Saturday.

The win was the first for the Wildcats (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) in Waco since 2002 and made them bowl eligible for the seventh straight season. Baylor (6-4, 3-4) dropped its fourth straight after a 6-0 start.

Barnes scored three times in the third quarter, during which Kansas State had the ball for 11:37 and outgained Baylor 186-38.

Jesse Ertz threw for 177 yards and ran for 46 more, including a 40-yarder on a fourth-down run in the second quarter that set up Kansas State's first score.

Baylor quarterback Zach Smith, threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start. He was intercepted three times in the second half, twice by Donnie Starks. Shock Linwood, Baylor's all-time leading rusher, added 110 yards on 24 carries.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.