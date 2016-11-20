One-sided Big 12 showdown: No. 8 Oklahoma routs No. 10 WVU

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and No. 8 Oklahoma scored four times off turnovers to beat No. 10 West Virginia 56-28 on Saturday night.

Oklahoma (9-2, 8-0 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) turned a marquee matchup into a rout from the start, building a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Mountaineers tried a late comeback. The Sooners kept their long-shot playoff hopes alive and can win the conference title in their regular-season finale in two weeks.

West Virginia (8-2, 5-2, No. 14 CFP) was eliminated from the conference race. The Mountaineers entered the game with the league's top scoring defense but had too many weapons to cover and made far too many mistakes.

Samaje Perine ran for 160 yards and two TDs, Joe Mixon had 147 yards and a score, and Dede Westbrook had 100 yards receiving, including a 75-yard TD. After Oklahoma's hot start, the Sooners kept the ball mostly on the ground. Mayfield finished 9 of 15 for 169 yards, all season lows.

West Virginia's Justin Crawford rushed for 331 yards, the third-highest total in school history. Skyler Howard threw for two TDs and ran for two more scores. His 37-yard TD toss to Ka'Raun White pulled the Mountaineers within 41-28 with 10 minutes left in the game. But West Virginia got no closer.

It was the first meeting of Top 10 teams in the Big 12 this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners improved to 2-2 against ranked opponents. Whether or not they make a move in the playoff standings after the convincing win remains to be seen, although the league's top prize remains theirs for the taking.

West Virginia: With a chance to make a statement against the first ranked team they've faced this season, the Mountaineers came out flat on both sides of the ball and never recovered.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma: Meets No. 13 Oklahoma State in Norman on Dec. 3. Both teams are off next weekend.

West Virginia: Plays at Iowa State next Saturday, followed by the regular-season finale at home against Baylor.

