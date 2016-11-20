Dobbs has huge home finale as Vols beat Missouri 63-37 - KCTV5

Dobbs has huge home finale as Vols beat Missouri 63-37

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -

Joshua Dobbs threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores — including a career-long 70-yarder — in his final home game Saturday as Tennessee won a 63-37 shootout with Missouri.

Dobbs was 15 of 22 for 223 yards with two touchdown passes to Jauan Jennings and one to Josh Malone. He rushed for a career-high 190 yards on just 10 carries.

Tennessee (8-3, 4-3 SEC) has won three straight games and has scored over 40 points in all of them. This marks the first time since 1995 that the Volunteers have scored 40-plus points in three consecutive games.

The Vols won despite allowing 740 yards in total offense, the highest single-game total ever by a Tennessee opponent. Troy gained 721 yards in a 55-48 loss to Tennessee in 2012.

Damarea Crockett rushed for 225 yards and Ish Witter gained 163 yards to lead a 420-yard rushing attack for Missouri (3-8, 1-6). The Tigers gained 600-plus total yards for the fourth time this season.

