KCPD seeks $1 million to improve 911 service

Community concerns and KCTV5 News reports about the Kansas City police department's 911 system are getting results.

The department says they will ask the city for $1 million to hire 21 more call takers.

Almost every call goes to automated recording. The average hold time is 16 seconds. However, some people wait even longer.

Now, people are speaking out.

"I thought I dialed the wrong number," Heather Blegstad said.

Others call it horrifying and unacceptable.

Craig Johnson called 911 and heard the automated message so he ran four-city blocks to a fire station. And it turns out, he's not alone

So did two other people who contacted KCTV5 on Facebook.

"God forbid if someone had a heart attack," Amy Smith commented on our Facebook status. Smith called for her grandmother after she fell.

She questions if someone has a heart attack, like Galen Beasely. His wife drove him to the hospital. He commented on the ironic nature of the situation. "The one time my family calls, it doesn't work for us," he said.

Sandra Derham says she waited 5 minutes watching an elderly person die. "Waiting 5 devastating minutes watching an elderly person die while I was on hold," she said. "Sitting there waiting is absolutely terrible."

KCTV5 has been focusing on medical emergencies, but what happens when you add a gun and you're a crime victim? How does that average wait time of 16 seconds feel?

