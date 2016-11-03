KCTV5 Surprise Squad: Man's final dream to see Kansas City Chiefs comes true

Jay Clark is a husband, father and grandfather who is dying of cancer. (Ellen McNamara/KCTV5)

Jay Clark is a husband, father and grandfather who is dying of cancer.

Hanging on the wall of his Oak Grove home are photos of memories, document a life that has been hard at times, but always fulfilling.

At first glance, it’s difficult to comprehend that this is the same person in the photos, but not Clark is a shell of the man he once was.

Cancer has taken its effect on his body and a recent stroke has altered his mind.

“I just tell him if he’s ready, whenever he’s ready, we’re all ready for it,” said Debbie Clark, Jay’s wife. “We’re gonna be okay. He did a great job raising two boys.”

She says the hardest part is the boys and grandkids who could soon be without a father and a grandfather.

“They’re not going to know him and the good qualities that I know. It’s hard,” she said.

Jay, Lisa and Jack - the family’s three children - do know. They say they will all miss their dad’s kind heart.

“I think most is how he is with my kids,” Lisa said. “To see their heart break knowing that they don't get to spend any more time with him.”

There are many memories. His two sons say their dad never missed their football games.

“He was there no matter what,” Jay said.

After hearing about the family’s story, the KCTV5 Surprise Squad wanted to make a difference.

The squad gave the family a gift certificate to Steamatic and contacted maids there, who will do a deep clean of the home. The Surprise Squad also surprised the Clark’s with $500 worth of groceries.

And finally, the KCTV5 Surprise Squad presented club level tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs’ most recent home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Before the game against the Saints, the Clark’s were on the field during the pregame activities.

