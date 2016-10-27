Leavenworth County man pleads guilty to producing, distributing child porn

A Leavenworth County man has pleaded guilty to charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

Bradley Hilt, 25, of Linden, KS, plead guilty to one count of producing and one count of distributing child pornography.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in 2014 and 2016.

Court documents say Hilt made child pornography by enticing a minor and taking pictures with his Nokia Lumia. He is then alleged to have distributed them over the internet with a filesharing program.

Sentencing for Hilt will be set for a later date. Prosecutors and Hilt have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

The FBI investigated this case.

