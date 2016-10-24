Man pleads guilty to murder of 17-year-old St. Joseph teen

A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
When two North Carolina cops responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.More >
A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood.More >
A house exploded in St. Joseph, Mo., on Tuesday morning, injuring at least three and scattering debris along the small-town neighborhood.More >
A Florida man intentionally drove his car into an apartment building where his ex-girlfriend lived, killing himself and displacing 18 other people, police said.More >
A Florida man intentionally drove his car into an apartment building where his ex-girlfriend lived, killing himself and displacing 18 other people, police said.More >
A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.More >
A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.More >
Family members are remembering a man who was found dead during an assault investigation in Blue Springs, MO.More >
Family members are remembering a man who was found dead during an assault investigation in Blue Springs, MO.More >
A business owner took action when money sent to her in the mail mysteriously disappeared. And she wasn’t the only one getting ripped off. Her complaint sparked an investigation into one of many postal employees caught stealing the mail they are trusted to deliver.More >
A business owner took action when money sent to her in the mail mysteriously disappeared. And she wasn’t the only one getting ripped off. Her complaint sparked an investigation into one of many postal employees caught stealing the mail they are trusted to deliver.More >
An Oklahoma woman is accused of trying to hire someone via Craigslist to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband using ricin.More >
An Oklahoma woman is accused of trying to hire someone via Craigslist to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband using ricin.More >