Man pleads guilty to murder of 17-year-old St. Joseph teen

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Sebastian Dowell, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, March 27. (KCTV5) Sebastian Dowell, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, March 27. (KCTV5)
Two teens are in custody in connection to the attack and death of Kaytlin Root, 17. (Submitted) Two teens are in custody in connection to the attack and death of Kaytlin Root, 17. (Submitted)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a teenage girl in a Missouri park.

Sebastian Dowell, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, March 27.

Buchanan County Prosecutors filed second-degree murder charges against Sebastian Dowell. Police also arrested a teenage girl in connection to the case. 

Dowell's sentencing has been set for May 4, in Buchanan County Court.

Authorities say Kaytlin Root, 17, was stabbed multiple times before being found dead in Krug Park. 

St. Joseph police say Root had been lured into the park by two people she knew. She was discovered the next morning by joggers who were in the area. 

