Suspect wanted for KCK homicide turns himself in to police

A man wanted in connection to the homicide of Clarence Buford has turned himself in.

D’Adrian Jones turned himself into Kansas City, KS police Thursday night.

Jones is accused of killing Buford on Sept. 26 in a parking lot at 4301 State Ave.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Jones and Kavon Jones. The whereabouts of Kavon Jones remain unknown at this point.

Charges are pending against him.

Marco McIwee was taken into custody and booked for first-degree murder on Sept. 27.

