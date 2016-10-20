POLICE: Man wanted for murder in California might be in the Kansas City metro area

Santa Cruz police said Kasey Gaskell, 43, is wanted for the murder of Shannon Magner. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gaskell. (Police)

Santa Cruz police said Kasey Gaskell, 43, is wanted for the murder of Shannon Magner. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gaskell. (Police)

A man wanted for murder in Santa Cruz, Calif., might be in the Kansas City metro area.

Santa Cruz police said Kasey Gaskell, 43, is wanted for the murder of Shannon Magner. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gaskell.

He last known location was Kansas City, KS as of Sept. 23, 2016. He also might be traveling in the direction of Green Bay, WI.

Gaskell is accused of killing his mother, Shannon Magner, 66. Local police said Magner once lived with her son.

According to police in Santa Cruz, the homicide happened on Sept. 21, 2016. She was discovered in the apartment rented in by Gaskell.

If you have information, contact police immediately or the Santa Cruz Investigation Unit at 831-420-5820.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.