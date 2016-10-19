2 arrested after police pursuit ends in Budd Park - KCTV5

2 arrested after police pursuit ends in Budd Park

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two people were arrested following a 10-minute police pursuit in Kansas City. 

The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. at 12th Street and Jackson. 

Police ran the plate and traced the stolen vehicle back to one that was wanted from an armed robbery case. It's unknown which robbery the vehicle was allegedly connected to. 

The chase continued and eventually ended at Budd Park at Hardesty and St. John. 

The red pick-up truck police were pursuing eventually swerved into the actual park. 

