Roads to be closed for Kansas City Marathon on Saturday

The plan for accommodating thousands of runners and spectators in this weekend’s marathon has been laid out.

An estimated 10,000 runners from 48 states and 6 nations will be on the streets of Kansas City this Saturday to participate in the Waddell & Reed Kansas City Marathon with Ivy Investments.

To keep the runners safe and lessen the impact upon the community, the course will have a rolling close. That means the entire course will not actually be closed for the duration of the whole race. Police officers and race officials will allow traffic to cross the course until runners approach the intersection and as breaks between runners happen.

All roads are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Any cars parked along Pershing and Grand Streets will be towed starting at noon on Friday. Parking is available in Crown Center’s parking garage.

The Washington Square Park near the Crown Center Shopping Center will close at 5 p.m. on Friday for setup of the Finish Line Festival Presented by BNY Mellon.

The streetcar will begin running at 6 a.m. on the morning of the race. There are 12,000 publicly accessible off-street parking spaces within one block of the streetcar route.

"Our top priority is to make sure the participants and spectators are safe and the race has as little impact on the community as possible," said Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation President & CEO Kathy Nelson. "We hope the community will support the runners on Saturday and cheer them on along the course."

The community event includes a full marathon, half marathon, team relay, 5-kilometer run, and a 1.2-mile kids marathon.

A map of the course can be found here.

