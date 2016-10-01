Man sentenced after burning ex-girlfriends house to the ground

The scene on Saturday morning at a house in the 165th block of Metcalf Avenue. The home is a total loss. (KCTV5)

A sentence has been handed down for a man who lit his ex-girlfriends house on fire in September of 2016.

Glen Hatchel was charged with arson and aggravated battery. On Jan. 23, he entered a plea deal that would put him behind bars for four years.

On Tuesday Hatchel was officially sentenced to serve 18 months.

Officials did not release a reason for the change in sentence.

Hatchel's ex-girlfriend spoke to KCTV5 about what happened inside her Overland Park home before it was burned to the ground.

Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 29, 2016, a large fire broke out at a house in the 165th block of Metcalf Avenue. By the time crews managed to fully extinguish the fire several hours later, the home was considered a total loss.

No one was hurt.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Overland Park Fire Department emailed a statement saying that they were officially calling the fire arson. However, a suspect was not named.

"There were two fires in separate locations, which was pretty suspicious," said Jason Rhodes of the Overland Park Fire Department.

The woman who lived in the home ran a hair and nail salon out of it, but she had very recently moved out of the house due to an incident between her and her ex-boyfriend who was living there.

"If I'd been there, I'd be dead," she said. "Absolutely dead."

Hatchel had attacked her two weeks before on Sept. 19, and court documents show that he was arrested on domestic violence charges. The woman says he strangled her in her bedroom and tried to kill her.

She knew she wasn't safe, so she closed down her salon and left the area.

"I'm starting over," she said, adding that she is now safe.

Just a few hours before the fire, police notified this woman that her ex-boyfriend had removed his court-ordered GPS. Officials detained him on Saturday for violating a court order, but they have not filed charges or named anyone as a suspect in relation to the fire.

She says anyone in an abusive relationship should go to the police and get away from their abuser. "Put your bag in your car, leave, and don't ever come back," she said.

