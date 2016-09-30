Shooting near Northeast KC elementary school injures man

Police are investigating after someone was shot and found on the steps of an elementary school on Friday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of St. John Avenue and N. Bellaire Avenue.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, police found the victim of the shooting sitting on the steps of James Elementary School. The school had gone into lockdown until the all-clear was given by police.

He was treated there, then taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jacklyn Brogoto lives in the area and expressed concerns about who else could have been hurt.

“What if they go up to that school, where there’s so many children there?” she asked. “They can get shot, too. This neighborhood is not as bad as people think it is, but really? By a school? Come on now, be smarter than that. You are having kids in danger, all of us in danger, for what?”

Police are continuing their investigation.

