Five years later: New theories revealed in baby Lisa Irwin’s disappearance

Seventeen people have been charged in connection to a forged identity scheme.More >
Three people were found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning. It happened about 3:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue.More >
Currently, one bitcoin is valued at $17,000, which means the price of the digital currency has nearly doubled in just the past two weeks.More >
A Fed Ex driver is dead after a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on southbound I-435 at 23rd Street.More >
A popular Chinese daredevil died while performing a dramatic stunt on top of a 62-story building, BBC News reports.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
The Riley County Police Department and Lawrence Police Department have released a composite image of a serial rapist they say has attacked women the past 17 years at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.More >
An 86-year-old Kansas City, KS man died after he was was dragged down the street by someone who stole his vehicle.More >
Police officers discovered a person shot dead in Kansas City late Tuesday night. It happened at about 11:46 p.m. in the 5500 block of S Benton Boulevard.More >
