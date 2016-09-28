Boil water advisory issued for Pleasant Hill, Strasburg

Cass County Public Water Service District #1 gets its water from Pleasant Hill, and about 200-customers in Strasburg, and rural Strasburg are affected by the break. (KCTV5)

A 12-inch water main break in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday has resulted in a boil order for residents in that city, and nearby Strasburg, MO.

The boil order is on until noon on Friday, that's when water tests are expected back.

There are over 8,000 residents in Pleasant Hill.

Full statement from the city:

Due to a low water pressure event, the Pleasant Hill Water Department has issued a water boil advisory. This advisory will be in effect until noon on Friday, September 30th. The City of Pleasant Hill Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for Pleasant Hill water customers because of a low-water-pressure event on Wednesday. This does not affect customers of Water District 5.



An emergency repair was made to a 12-inch water main on Wednesday, September 28th. The water was shut off to this line during this repair. The line has been chlorinated and blown at the nearest fire hydrant prior to restoring pressure to the remainder of the City's system at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to Department of Natural Resources regulations, the City is required to issue a precautionary boil advisory after a low water pressure event in the line. Samples will be taken on Thursday to ensure water quality and safety standards are met. The boil advisory will remain in effect until sample results indicate no contamination is present. The Water Department expects to have results by Friday, September 30th at noon.



Customers are advised to boil tap water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, or preparing food. Ice made with unboiled tap water should not be used for drinking. The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing, but small children should be discouraged from swallowing that water.



For more information, call City Hall at 816-540-3135. City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

