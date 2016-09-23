Local organizations work to shed light on struggles of addiction

First Call will collaborate with Valley Hope Saturday for its Art of Recovery event at Mill Creek Park. (KCTV5)

For 27 years running, Americans strive to promote awareness of drug and alcohol recovery during the month of September.

Here in Kansas City, two local organizations are working to open more eyes to the struggles of addiction.

One out of every 12 American adults suffers from alcohol abuse according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence.

Here in the Kansas City Metro, there are a number of places you can go if you need help.

Suzanne Rutter was only 11 years old.

She noticed a close family member of hers was spending less and less time with loved ones and more time with a bottle in hand.

When there was concern that that person was putting other family members at risk, Rutter’s caretaker enrolled her into the caring for kids program at First Call, where she learned that she could stand up for herself.

“I thought that it would’ve been this horrible thing for me to say something because that would be hurtful and I didn’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings,” Rutter said.

“I told this person you know what, if you come home and you’re intoxicated, I don’t want to hug you,” Rutter said. “I don’t want to sit on your lap. I don’t want to be near you, because that makes me feel uncomfortable.”

As a young adult, Rutter started drinking too.

She found herself battling her own alcohol addiction.

In the midst of a difficult road, she remembered what she learned at First Call.

“I was able to say at 22 years old, I don’t want to have to experience those things,” Rutter said. “And I’m gonna stop.”

So because she had the tools to succeed, Rutter got in touch with professionals and got the help she needed to recover.

“It was incredibly difficult,” Rutter said. “When you become dependent on something so much, it’s not easy to give up. But I think it was easier for me.”

First Call will collaborate with Valley Hope Saturday for its Art of Recovery event at Mill Creek Park.

