Police search Yust family home for clues in Jessica Runions’ disappearance

Kylr Yust was brought back to Kansas City from Benton County about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)

Jessica Runions was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 8, about 9:30 p.m. (Kansas City Police Department)

Multiple officers and detectives served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a south Kansas City home off East 87th Street and Crescent Avenue. The home they are searching belongs to Kyle Yust's grandfather. (KCTV5)

A man police believe may be involved in a Raymore woman's disappearance is back in handcuffs, and now another scene is marked by crime tape.

Multiple officers and detectives served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a south Kansas City home off East 87th Street and Crescent Avenue. The home they searched belongs to Kylr Yust's grandfather.

Yust's grandfather showed KCTV5's Emily Rittman a copy of the search warrant.

According to the document, officers took swabs, an alcohol swab with blood on it and a Q-Tip with blood on it as well as a plaid shirt.

Kylr Yust's grandfather showed us what officers found while serving a search warrant today at his home. @KCTV5 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/It7Nf873iZ — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) September 14, 2016

Investigators are looking for clues in the disappearance of 21-year-old Jessica Runions. Investigators arrived on the scene not long after Yust was brought back to the metro Wednesday morning for questioning in the disappearance of Runions.

The grandfather said Yust has not reached out to him nor did he come to his house the night Runions disappeared.

Officers wearing gloves went inside the home. No large bags of evidence were brought out of the home.

The crime scene tape was brought down by police officers at around 4:20 p.m.

Yust, 27, was arrested Sunday in Benton County, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City. He is charged with knowingly burning a vehicle belonging Runions, who was last seen leaving a party Thursday night.

“Detectives are working tirelessly to try to find her. Obviously, our main goal is to bring her home safe, and right now we're following tips. We've received approximately two dozen tips so far and they're busy following up on those. Nothing solid yet, but we're just hoping to find her and bring her back home to her family safe,” said Officer Darin Snapp, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

KCTV5’s Amy Anderson spoke with one of Yust’s former girlfriends. She says he tried to call her on Friday, the day after Runions went missing, wanting to get together.

