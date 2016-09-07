Abduction attempt reported at Raytown Central Middle School

The attempt happened after school on Tuesday near 59th Street and Hedges. (Submitted)

Parents of students who attend Raytown Central Middle School were notified of an abduction attempt near the school.

The attempt happened after school on Tuesday near 59th Street and Hedges, according to a letter.

In a letter to parents, the school's principal said a woman driving a dark blue crossover vehicle yelled for a student to get in her vehicle.

A parent who witnessed the interaction drove over to the student.

After the parent drove over to the student, the woman sped off.

The school is encouraging parents to teach their children about "stranger danger."

They said the student involved did the right thing.

The incident was reported to police.

